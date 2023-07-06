Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked more loved-up than ever as they enjoyed a date day at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The pair were seen in the stands on day three of the tennis tournament in London, U.K.

Perry donned a polka-dot neck tie, that she teamed with an off-the-shoulder black top, for the outing.

Bloom, on the other hand, looked dapper in a striped navy blazer and shirt, that he wore with a dark tie.

Perry regularly gushes over her other half on social media.

Back in April, she shared some snaps of the pair alongside a caption stating they “continuously put in the work” for their relationship.

The “Roar” hitmaker wrote, “Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨 Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️”