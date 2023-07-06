Brad Pitt is buckling on his helmet and stepping into the single-seater as he prepares to accelerate his way into his next movie project.

The 59-year-old actor was spotted filming for his latest Apple Studios film at the British Grand Prix on Thursday in Northampton, UK. Led by “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris, Pitt takes the wheel as an F1 driver competing in a fictional APXGP team.

The newly released snaps showcase the Oscar winner, fresh off shooting an ad in France for Italian coffee machine company De’Longhi, exuding effortless cool in a blue suede bomber, crisp white tee and aviator sunglasses.

Another scene-stealing star on set was also revealed online: APXGP, the gold and black vehicle which hopefully helps Pitt and his crew earn the crown at the Grand Prix.

FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film#F1 pic.twitter.com/0qDe3zMicp — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2023

The car received some special attention on Twitter, as some fans noted its uncanny resemblance to a Duracell battery, with the official Duracell account tweeting: “Wait a second…”

Wait a second… — Duracell (@Duracell) July 6, 2023

From one adrenaline-fueled flick to another, the director behind “Top Gun: Maverick”, Joseph Kosinski, returns to produce the untitled film in collaboration with F1.

The movie, shot in and around actual Grand Prix championships, is produced by Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and legendary, seven-time F1 titan Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner.

Pitt is set to be the leading lad for another major upcoming Apple Studios project, “Wolves”, which sees him reuniting with fellow Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney for the first time on screen in 15 years.