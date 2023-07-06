Kingsley Ben-Adir is really jamming now.

This month, the first trailer was released for the new biopic “Bob Marley: One Love”, with Ben-Adir starring as the iconic reggae artist.

Playing Marley onscreen is just the latest big role for the 37-year-old actor, who is swiftly rising to prominence as one of the best, most interesting actors of his generation.

But who is Kingsley Ben-Adir?

Ben-Adir, born February 26, 1986, is a British actor. The son of a Trinidadian mother and British Jewish father, the actor was raised in the Gospel Oak neighbourhood of Northwest London.

In 2011, he graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

How did his career get going?

Fresh out of school, Ben-Adir starred in a production of Gillian Slovo’s critically acclaimed play The Riots in 2011. He followed it up the next year by acting in a production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The actor continued performing in acclaimed productions on stage over the following years, along with taking small parts in shows like “Marple”, as well as an uncredited role in “World War Z”.

What was his breakout?

In 2017, Ben-Adir scored a big role in the hit BBC drama “Peaky Blinders”, playing Col. Ben Younger in season 4 and 5.

During that time, he also appeared in films like “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and “The Commuter”, as well as the Netflix series “The OA”. In 2020, he starred in the Zoë Kravitz series “High Fidelity”.

But Ben-Adir’s real big breakthrough performance came later 2020, when he played iconic civil rights leader Malcolm X in director Regina King’s historical film “One Night in Miami…”

The performance won him acclaim from critics, as well as a number of award nominations and wins. He was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs, and at the Gotham Awards he took home the Breakthrough Actor prize.

How has Ben-Adir’s career been shaping up since his breakthrough success?

Soon after “One Night in Miami…”, Ben-Adir starred as Barack Obama in the TV miniseries “The Comey Rule”.

In March 2021, he was cast as the main villain in the Marvel series “Secret Invasion”, opposite Samuel L. Jackson.

Talking with ET Canada in June 2023, as the series was set to premiere, Ben-Adir opened up about his approach to playing Gravik, the Skrull villain.

“I started with a blank slate and you build around that,” he said. “The more I looked into these kinds of characters in real life, these cult leaders and people who are able to influence whole communities of people to do these crazy and atrocious things at times, the more I looked at them, the more I felt like it was something else going on that’s not what they’re saying or what they seem to be.”

What’s next for Ben-Adir?

Along with starring in “Bob Marley: One Love”, which is out in theatres Jan. 12, 2024, Ben-Adir will also be appearing as one of the many Ken dolls in director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”.

“It feels nice to work, always,” the actor told ET Canada of his success. “I always feel really lucky. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m still working. This is nuts.”