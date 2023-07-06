Machine Gun Kelly is granting his fan’s greatest wishes.

The “Forget Me Too” pop-rocker, who’s recently attempting to repair his relationship with Megan Fox after reports of a breakup circulated earlier this year, gave a fan exactly what they wanted by punching them in the face at the 2023 Rock Werchter festival in Belgium last Saturday.

The painful gesture of affection was shared on Kelly’s Instagram earlier this week.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Supports ‘Hot’ Megan Fox At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Event

The fan, identified as Marcos Cid de la Paz, attended the concert with a sign begging to be punched by the “My Ex’s Best Friend” hitmaker.

In a direct and bold statement, the sign read: “I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face.”

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was initially hit with confusion before walking off stage to gift the fan with a sucker punch, to which the Billboard Music Award winner yelled “I love you” after the math.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow In Freestyle Rap: ‘Give Drake His Flow Back, Man’

However, the performer soon wondered how much pain the fan was in, exclaiming: “I got rings on dude that s—t’s gonna hurt.”

Cis de la Paz reassured Kelly in the comment section that he got exactly what he wanted, writing: “Thank you very much for making my dream come true.”