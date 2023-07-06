The sisters are still getting their claws out.

Kim Kardashian is shooting off at Kourtney Kardashian for allegedly “stealing” the city she got married in from her.

Thursday’s episode of the Hulu series, which has been extended for two more seasons, saw the contentious Kourtney and Kim saga continue to play out after they went head-to-head regarding Kim’s partnership with high-end designer label Dolce & Gabbana after the brand designed Kourtney’s wedding dress.

Kim, 42, attempted to dissolve the feud between them by clearing up the confusion around her collab with D&G, originally meant to be a combined project with SKIMs.

“Then I called you,” Kim explains to Kourtney, trying to clear the air. “I said, ‘SKIMS is not doing it,’ because we couldn’t get it together that quickly.”

“I kept saying, ‘I don’t want to do this because it’s so close to Kourtney’s wedding — I want it to be completely different.'”

The business mogul, who recently partied on the 4th of July away at billionaire Michael Rubin’s party, retold how she initially didn’t want to continue the partnership. Still, the fashion house insisted, which Kim gave a heads up to Kourtney about.

“You weren’t like, ‘Hey, I’d love to know how you feel about this.’ You called me after the deal was done,” Kourtney countered.

The mom-of-four then dug deeper into the ‘copying’ allegations, saying she could accuse Kourtney of ripping off her wedding plans to marry in Italy, referring to her ceremony with Kanye West in 2014.

“You stole my f—ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay,” slammed the reality star in a confessional.

The newly-pregnant Kourtney further clarified that she just wished her feelings were respected before Kim’s decision.

In a change of heart, Kim acknowledged her older sister’s pain: “I would be upset, I get it. I feel you.”

To continue seeing how the two mend the broken bride, “The Kardashians” airs Thursdays on Disney+ in Canada.