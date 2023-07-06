The Nun’s back!

The “Nun 2’s” horrifying first teaser trailer has been out, and it features Valak, the demon nun from “The Conjuring.”

Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), who after the tragic events of the previous film, now resides in an Italian convent, will be back in the horror sequel. However, as the teaser indicates, Valak isn’t far behind. When a priest is killed and something evil begins to spread, Irene is forced to travel to France because she could be the only one who can stop it.

In October 2022, the eagerly awaited sequel’s filming got under way. Taissa Farmiga, who appeared in the 2018 version of American Horror Story, will reprise her role as Sister Irene, while Bonnie Aarons will play Valak. Euphoria and Storm Reid from “The Suicide Squad” have joined the cast of “The Nun 2.”

The “Nun 2” will be directed by Michael Chaves, who is no stranger to the Conjuring universe. The “Nun 2” will be released in cinemas on September 8.

Watch the trailer here: