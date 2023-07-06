Shakira is sending a message from the front row!

On Wednesday, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer attended the Viktor & Rolf haute couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week. For her appearance, Shakira adorned a white coat dress with a clear message on the bust: NO.

The dress was from the fashion house’s 2008 collection that featured a wide range of ensembles comprised of the same message. The GRAMMY-winning singer kept the look chic, wearing her honey blonde tresses down, and completing the look with a pair of gold sandals.

Shakira – Photo: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACAPRESS.COM

Shakira, 46, had some fun with her ensemble as she sat next to fellow Latin pop star Camila Cabello, who wore a black ruffled dress. The singer also gave photographers a full look as she posed outside of the venue of the presentation.

On her Instagram, the “Chantanje” singer shared a picture from her fashionable day out.

“Hanging with Camila! 🥰,” she wrote next to the photo of her and Cabello holding up the peace sign while having their photo taken.

Shakira’s outing follows the end of her relationship with Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer and Spanish soccer star called it quits in June 2022 after 11 years together. They share two sons — Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

In May, Shakira and fellow single lady Gisele Bündchen were spotted having a dinner outing with their children in Miami.

At the time, an eyewitness told ET, “Gisele, Shakira, and their kids enjoyed dinner at Makoto restaurant in Miami on Tuesday night. They sat in the main dining room and they enjoyed a variety of rolls, hamachi, and salads for the table. Smiles and laughter were coming from the table and in typical Miami fashion, nobody really bothered them during their meal.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Shakira Says Ex Gerard Piqué ‘Betrayed’ Her While Dad Was in the ICU

Newly Single Gisele Bündchen and Shakira Enjoy Dinner With Their Kids

Watch Shakira’s Sons Sing and Play Piano in Her ‘Acróstico’ Music Video