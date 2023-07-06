Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has been hitting headlines this week after he called out the actress on Twitter for wearing a sheer ensemble to watch Usher’s Las Vegas residency show.

With the pair keeping their relationship fairly private, let’s find out a bit more about him.

Who is Darius Jackson?

Jackson is the brother of “Insecure” actor Sarunas Jackson, who has also starred in shows including “Good Trouble” and “Made for Love”.

Jackson has worked as a fitness instructor at Inspire Fitness Studio. Find out a bit more about what he said in his bio here.

How long have Jackson and Palmer been together?

According to Elle, Jackson’s brother Saruna introduced him to Palmer after she had a cameo on “Insecure”.

They reportedly met at a Memorial Day party in May 2021, and the rest is history. They went public with their romance in August 2021.

How many kids do they have?

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their first child together in February 2023; a baby boy named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton.

Palmer has gushed over the new dad on Instagram, with her posting on Father’s Day this year: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!(don’t tell my dad I said that)

“Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised. You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo! God bless you darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU!”

He’s not ‘obsessed with being masculine’

According to Palmer, her boyfriend isn’t afraid to show off his feminine side.

She said on her “Baby, this is Keke Palmer” podcast, “I always wanted a man that was not so overly obsessed with being masculine, you know what I mean? Still had masculine energy, but also welcomed the softness that feminine energy can give.

“Somebody that’s had a good relationship with their mother, someone that didn’t take themselves too seriously, somebody that was a little bit, you know, cheesy and corny in all the right ways, but still knew how to dress and gave me a vibe every now and then.”

Why has he been hitting headlines?

Jackson took to social media to publicly call out Palmer for wearing a sheer ensemble to watch Usher’s Las Vegas residency show.

He shared a since-deleted video of Usher serenading Palmer, alongside the caption: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Jackson wrote in another tweet, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer, on the other hand, hasn’t responded, but did say she wishes she’d taken more snaps of her outfit.

Her caption included, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer.”