Johnny Depp isn’t against making a comeback at Disney.

In a new report at People, a source close to the actor said that he may be willing to work with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” studio again.

“Anything is possible,” the insider said. “If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Featured In Hilarious Trailer For Czech Film Festival

Last month, The New York Times reported that Disney was “seemingly inching the door open” to working with Depp again on future “Pirates” sequels.

Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise was a matter brought up during his successful defamation trial last year against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor and his legal team had alleged that he lost out on roles after Heard published an op-ed in 2018 claiming to have been a victim of domestic violence.

As Disney pursued a “Pirates” film without Depp, the actor claimed that Disney had cut ties with him in 2018, after the publication of the op-ed.

During the trial, Depp was asked by Heard’s lawyer, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

“That is true,” Depp responded on the stand, explaining that “there was a deep and distinct sense of feeling betrayed by the people that I’ve worked hard for. People that I delivered a character to that they initially despised, but I stuck to my guns with the character and it seemed to work.”

READ MORE: Disney Exec Is ‘Noncommittal At This Point’ About Johnny Depp Returning To ‘Pirates’ Franchise

In 2022, producer Jerry Bruckheimer remained mum on the possibility of Depp making a return to the franchise, telling U.K. outlet The Times that the team was working on “two Pirates scripts — one with [Margot Robbie], one without.”

Asked directly if Depp was involved in a sequel following the trial, Bruckheimer said, “Not at this point,” but added, “the future is yet to be decided.”

Depp’s performance as Sparrow in 2003’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He went on to appear in four sequels, the last of which was released in 2017.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Depp debuted his first performance filmed after his trial, “Jeanne du Barry”, in which he plays King Louis XV of France.