Lindsey Shaw is revisiting a difficult time in her past.

The 34-year-old former Nickelodeon star confessed in Wednesday’s episode of her podcast “Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide” to her co-hosts (Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Lee Curtis) that she was fired from season 5 of “Pretty Little Liars” due to concerns over drug use and weight loss.

“I basically got let go from ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 5 because of the weight that I had lost,” explained the actress, who played Paige McCullers in the TV series, a competitive swimmer at Rosewood High who develops a romantic relationship with Emily Fields, played by Shay Mitchell.

Shawn described the situation as a “dumble cycle” where she “didn’t look good too skinny,” but when she would fluctuate, she “couldn’t handle being too heavy.”

“When I had my drug problem, and I was in between working on stuff, you know, I would never have to, like, address my relationship with food because I was always like, ‘Oh, I could always just go get more Adderall and be OK with it,’ so it was really hard,” she said of her addiction issues.

Shaw added that she had a “whole season of using” drugs before being dismissed from the teen drama.

She described the process of being let go as “so bad,” they just called her into the office and told her: “So, we’re gonna let you go.” Reassuring her it wasn’t because of her acting, they insisted she find somebody to talk to before subsequently dropping her.

Shaw, who briefly returned in the show’s seventh season to say goodbye, said she’s “much happier” now and has since become sober.