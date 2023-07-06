Drake is the latest celeb to have something thrown at him on stage.

Amid a worrying trend of people hitting musicians with objects while they’re performing, someone threw a cell phone at Drake on Wednesday night.

The Canadian rapper was performing at Chicago’s United Center for the opening night of his and 21 Savage’s “It’s All a Blur Tour”.

A TikTok clip posted by social media user Jordyn Taylor showed Drake singing Ginuwine’s “So Anxious”. The phone in question was then thrown and hit Drizzy’s arm.

Artists including Charlie Puth and Adele have urged fans not to throw things on stage after Bebe Rexha got hit in the face with a cell phone and had to have stitches last month, while Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet.

Ava Max was also slapped by a man who crashed the stage. A gig-goer at European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden then threw a sex toy at Lil Nas X over the weekend, but he managed to dodge it before questioning the item the person in question chucked on stage.