Amazon Canada Prime Day is on the horizon (it runs from July 11-12) and while you might be waiting for the big day to really dive into sales, you shouldn’t be sleeping on these early fashion deals. You can get deep, deep discounts on everything from dresses to sunglasses to totes, and we’re pretty sure you’re gonna want all of them.

Since scrolling through pages and pages of sales can be stressful, we’ve saved you the hassle and put together a list of some of these best so you can start filling your cart immediately.

P.S. Some of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, so don’t forget to log into your account before you shop (or click here to get a free 30-day trial membership).

Polarized Sunglasses

22% off polarized sunglasses that you’ll definitely want to add to your summer collection. And, since they cost way less than designer specs, you won’t have to stress if they go MIA at the beach or pool.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $20.99 (originally $26.99). On sale in five colours.

14k Gold Hoop Earrings Set

24% off a 4-pack of gold-plated huggie hoops that you’ll want to add to your ear stack immediately. They’re made of lead-free and nickel-free copper, meaning they won’t bug sensitive ears.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $15.18 (originally $19.98). Also on sale in silver.

Drawstring Shorts

Up to 24% off a pair of drawstring shorts that will be an easy-breezy staple on hot-as-heck days. Reviewers say they aren’t see-through at all and that the material is super soft.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $26+ (originally $33.99). On sale in nine colours and in sizes S-XXL.

Cropped Tee

Up to 19% off a cropped tee because good basics are important, people. It’ll look *chef’s kiss* with all the high-waisted shorts and skirts in your wardrobe.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.12+ (originally $29.88). On sale in seven colours and in sizes S-XXL.

Lightweight Blazer

Up to 39% off a lightweight blazer if you’re into that business-casual look. It has ¾ sleeves and is slightly oversized to give you that perfect slouchy look.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99+ (originally $65.88). On sale in 14 colours and in sizes S-3X.

Tank Bodysuit

Up to 33% off a tank bodysuit that’s both stretchy and breathable, making it perfect for summer. It has a snap closure at the bottom, so getting in and out of it is a breeze.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.92+ (originally $33.99). On sale in 12 colours and in sizes XS-3X.

Tie-Waist Dress

Up to 19% off a tie-waist dress that’s easy to dress up or down. Reviewers are obsessed with how stretchy it is and love that they can switch up their look by adjusting how it’s tied.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.29+ (originally $39.99). On sale in 12 colours and in sizes S-XXL.

Baggy Overalls

Up to 18% off a pair of baggy overalls for when you have no energy to put together a whole outfit. Unlike classic denim dungarees, these are actually comfortable.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $35.99 (originally $43.99). On sale in ten colours and in sizes S-3X.

Ribbed Tank

Up to 30% off a ribbed tank with a high neck that I’m convinced everyone needs. Seriously — reviewers love it so much they’ve ordered backups.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.39+ (originally $28.99). On sale in 18 colours, two styles, and in sizes S-XXL.

Corduroy Tote

42% off a corduroy tote that’s big enough to fit your laptop, notebooks, and other essentials. You could even use it for grocery shopping in a pinch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.98 (originally $25.98). On sale in eight colours.