As July rolls into motion, the second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will soon hit Prime Video.

ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair conversed with series lead Lola Tung, who plays Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin in the popular coming-of-age love triangle story.

Among the wave of drama and romance that lingers across the New England beach house where the series takes place, there’s no shortage of Taylor Swift songs in the soundtrack.

Swift has famously lent her version of “This Love” to the first season’s trailer and the entire season was riddled with her music.

When the trailer for the second season was released, fans of the show were treated to the song “August” off the musician’s 2020 Grammy-winning album, folklore.

Blair got down to Swiftie business and asked Tung, who recently attended the Eras tour with series creator Jenny Han, what her reaction was when she heard “August” in the teaser trailer.

“I found out the morning that the teaser was posted, like probably an hour before, so I had no idea. And I just kind of opened my email and opens this teaser and I was like, ‘Oh. Mhm,'” began the 20-year-old actress.

“Because I mean, I think also last year that ‘This Love’ being part of the trailer and the teaser was so perfect, and I was like, ‘What are they going to do this year? How are they going to top it? I don’t know.’

“I mean Jenny has such a wonderful, intelligent mind because it was so perfect. And the version of ‘August’ that’s in the teaser is so beautiful and so cinematic and special. And I was very excited when I when I found out.”

To see how the love triangle plays and how much Swiftie goodness continues to be featured, Prime Video will drop three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” on July 14, with new episodes dropping weekly until August 18.