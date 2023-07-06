The Venice Film Festival will start with Luca Guadagnino’s sexy sports comedy “Challengers,” featuring Zendaya as a former tennis prodigy turned coach involved in a love triangle with two professional tennis players, played by Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

On August 30, “Challengers” will have its global debut outside of competition in the Palazzo del Cinema at the Venice Lido, serving as the festival’s 80th anniversary’s star-studded opening night. The much-awaited movie, which is Guadagnino’s first full-fledged U.S. studio production, will be released globally by Warner Bros. The movie will hit theatres in the United States on September 15.

In the movie, Zendaya plays tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan, who is wed to Art, a champion who is currently having bad luck, who is played by Faist (“West Side Story”). Art will compete in the Challengers tennis competition as part of Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s rehabilitation. However, things take a fascinating turn when Tashi is forced to compete against Patrick, a washed-up player played by O’Connor who also happens to be Art’s closest friend and Tashi’s ex-lover.

“I am so thrilled for audiences to experience my new film “Challengers” at the Venice Film Festival. It’s a modern bold story of youthful energy, love and power. Zendaya, Josh and Mike are totally original and fresh, bringing a new energy like you’ve never seen before,” Guadagnino said, as reported by Deadline. “I can’t wait for the Lido audience to dance across the notes of the soundtrack of Trent and Atticus at the opening night of the 80th edition of the Mostra. As a filmmaker, it is a dream come true and I am grateful to Alberto and the whole Venice family for this wonderful recognition for the film.”

Justin Kuritzkes is the writer of “Challengers,” which Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O’Connor are the producers of.