Adele Lim isn’t stopping to the haters’ level.

This week, the “Joy Ride” director shared her reaction to a tweet about the movie by former kid film critic Jackson Murphy, better known as Lights Camera Jackson.

READ MORE: ‘Joy Ride’ Director Adele Lim Reveals Some Scenes Were ‘Too Raunchy & Too Crazy’ To Make It Into The Movie

Calling the movie “embarrassing” and “incredibly unpleasant,” the 24-year-old critic courted backlash, writing that the film “objectifies men” and “targets white people.”

The tweet went viral, with many calling Jackson out for his commentary on the film, about a group of friends travelling to China on a journey to find one of the characters’ birth mother.

Seeing the tweet, Lim responded with her own quote tweet, joking, “Imma need ‘Objectifies men, targets white people’ on a tshirt 🙏🏼🤣”

Imma need “Objectifies men, targets white people” on a tshirt 🙏🏼🤣 https://t.co/5oEggiF2Og — Adele Lim (@adeleBlim) July 5, 2023

Jackson mostly stayed away from the backlash, but when “Star Trek” icon George Takei tweeted at him, “Look, you’re internet famous now!”, he responded, “The truth is a powerful thing.”

Jackson, who first rose to fame as a critic at the age of just 7, reviewing movies on a radio station in Upstate New York. He eventually made the move to TV, appearing on “Fox and Friends”, “Today” and “The Early Show”, as well as Oscar picks appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”.

READ MORE: ‘Joy Ride’ Director Adele Lim Talks Working With Seth Rogen, Reveals Film’s Original Title

This also isn’t his first time sparking backlash. In 2016, he tweeted a photo of himself with comedian Amy Schumer from the Critics’ Choice Awards, writing, “Spent the night with @amyschumer. Certainly not the first guy to write that.”

Schumer directly responded to the post, tweeting, “I get it. Cause I’m a wh*re? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad.”

After deleting the original tweet, Jackson wrote back, “Thought you’d like the joke. I should leave the comedy to you! Thanks for the photo. Glad you won last night!”

“That’s really okay honey. I just remember thinking you and your dad were sweet and it was a bummer to read that,” Schumer responded.

“Joy Ride” opens in theatres this Friday, July 7.