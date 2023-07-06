Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A man handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Social media clips showed the man in question, who is believed to be in his 30s, attached to the main gates, threatening to hurt himself.

Police cleared the area, before ambulances and more police rushed to the scene. Videos showed the usually bustling Palace gates empty as police tried to speak to the man.

Scene getting bigger at #buckinghampalace – now entire area in front of the palace cleared of usual crowds and tourists @10NewsFirst @10NewsFirstMelb pic.twitter.com/2uxZU771of — Caty Price (@caty_price) July 6, 2023

READ MORE: Watch A King’s Guard Scream At A Tourist Outside Buckingham Palace: ‘Do Not Touch!’

The Met Police said in a statement: “At around 17:23hrs a man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and handcuffed himself to them.

“Officers in the area immediately approached the man, believed aged in his 30s, who began threatening to harm himself.

“LAS are also on scene. Police are trying to speak to the man & bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare.”

READ MORE: King Charles Heckled By Protesters Ahead Of Scottish Coronation