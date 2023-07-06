OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations following the Titan submersible tragedy that killed five passengers during its expedition last month.

The announcement was made on the company’s website in a banner displayed at the top of the home page.

The Everett, Washington-based diving company — founded in 2009 — offered crewed submersibles for tourism to explore and research the ocean’s depths by providing a close-up look at shipwrecks and underwater canyons.

The decision to suspend operations comes after the U.S. Coast Guard announced on June 28 that “presumed human remains” of the passengers, including OceanGate’s CEO, who were on the Titan submersible had been recovered while searching through the wreckage after the sub imploded.

Last week, the Coast Guard also said that the Marine Board of Investigation will be conducting “further analysis and testing” on the evidence.

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again,” Marine Board of Investigation Chair, Capt. Jason Neubauer, said in a June 28 statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board also announced that they will “contribute efforts” to the investigation of the deadly incident, which is being led by the Coast Guard.

Tom Haueter, the former National Transportation Safety Board investigator, described the probe as “uncharted territory,” noting that it could take “months” to analyze what went wrong.

“This is the first fatality on a passenger carriage submarine I can think of and certainly the first one going into Titanic at this depth,” Haueter told ABC News.

Last month, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police revealed that they are “examining the circumstances” of the Titan passengers’ deaths and if those “circumstances indicate [that] criminal, federal or provincial laws may possibly have been broken,” they will move forward with a full investigation.

OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush, who died on the experimental submersible, previously faced backlash for the ship’s carbon fiber construction and design. He defended Titan’s carbon fiber manufacture by expressing his belief that the material would give the sub a better strength-to-buoyancy ratio as opposed to titanium.

According to OceanGate’s website, since the company launched, they conducted more than 14 expeditions and over 200 dives across the Pacific, Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. To see the Titanic wreckage, each passenger had to pay a hefty price tag of $250,000.