On a recent episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, Harrison Ford roasted Conan O’Brien after learning that he had “Han Solo” scribbled down in his interview notes.

Ford’s genealogy was the topic of a humorous argument between the two men, which prompted O’Brien to check some notes he had made before the interview.

READ MORE: Conan O’Brien Is Stunned By Vulcan, Alberta Leaning Into ‘Star Trek’ Connection

“I refer you to this piece of paper right here,” O’Brien said. “That says, ‘Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish/German father—'”

Ford then said: “Well if that’s a quality of your research, and I imagine it is because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write ‘Han Solo.’ You can’t f—ing remember that?”

Conan’s team in the room laughed a lot at the remark, but the host quickly responded with a reply of his own.

“No I can’t. I can’t remember Han Solo,” O’Brien said. “I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the “Star Wars” films and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think that you ‘pop.'”

He added, “I’m sorry. But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then… there’s some people.”

“How come you’re not still on television?” Ford asked.

Below is a video of the amusing exchange.