It’s a secret romance like no other.

On Thursday, Prime Video debuted the official trailer for the new romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue”, starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

READ MORE: Watch The First Teasers For Gay, Royal Rom-Com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

Prime Video

“Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other,” the official description reads.

Prime Video

“Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time,” the synopsis continues. “Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.'”

Prime Video

“But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

READ MORE: ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Stars Taylor Zakhar Perez And Nicholas Galitzine Talk Awkwardness Of Filming Intimate Scenes

Prime Video

Based on the best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston, the film is directed by Matthew Lopez, hot off writing the Tony Award-winning 2019 play The Inheritance, and co-written by Lopez and Ted Malawer.

Prime Video

Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth and Polo Morín also star.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” premieres August 11 on Prime Video.