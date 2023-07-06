A source close to Taylor Swift is shutting down speculation that the “Story Of Us” singer and Matty Healy are back together.

“They are absolutely not together and aren’t even in contact anymore,” the Swift source told People. “She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the English band added that the report — claiming that Swift is “back on” with The 1975 frontman, weeks after their split — is “complete nonsense.

“Not true at all,” the band source said.

READ MORE: Lola Tung Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Songs In ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2

Swift and Healy, who’ve been friends since 2014, rekindled an old flame in early May and were spotted in public together on more than one occasion. The English rocker also attended several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia and was even seen dancing to Swift’s “Shake It Off” and singing along to “Lover”.

However, after Healy reunited with his bandmates to perform at a number of festivals across Europe, multiple sources confirmed in early June that the musicians went their separate ways.

“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” one insider said at the time.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau Urges Taylor Swift To Add Canada ‘Eras Tour’ Dates Amid Fan Outrage: ‘Don’t Make It Another Cruel Summer’

Swift is currently getting ready to share Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with the world on Friday, July 7.

On Thursday, Swift took to her Instagram Story to, set a 13-hour countdown to the album’s release, which comes at no surprise since Swifties are more than aware that 13 is her lucky number.