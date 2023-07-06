Hulk Hogan gained popularity because of his jaw-dropping physique.

Recently, the 69-year-old WWE icon discussed quitting alcohol in the most recent Men’s Health “Gym & Fridge” video, recalling his earlier wrestling days when he would have “three Miller Lites and two Tylenols” before a match and “probably 12 Miller Lites” afterward.

Revealing that his last alcoholic beverage was six months ago, Hogan said: “I don’t drink alcohol at all. It got to be a way to numb me a little bit, because I had a bunch of crazy business problems and personal stuff going on,” he explained. “And I caught myself after I would train, getting too aggressive with alcohol. So I just had to stop it.”

Hogan’s getting ready for his 70th birthday and promising to continue going to the gym and to lose weight. After wrestling took a toll on his physique, Hogan says he’s already lost 40 pounds and counting thanks to lifestyle adjustments.

“About 15 years ago my body kinda shut down on me. I had several knee surgeries, and then after wrestling 40 years almost, my body shut down on me,” he said.

“So it changed the game on me. It made everything different for me,” Hogan explained. “And I changed my whole lifestyle because at the time, being in so much pain and getting older and older I couldn’t carry that much weight.”

Hogan is largely considered as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time, the most well-known wrestling star in the world, and the most well-liked wrestler of the 1980s.