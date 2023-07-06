Ahead of the season 2 premiere of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, co-stars Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney share their reaction to the love they received from fans following the first season of the Prime Video series.

The actors, who portray brothers Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher respectively, chat with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair, sharing the “meaningful” connection they’ve built with audiences after the series premiered in June 2022.

Christopher Briney (Conrad) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2. — Photo: Erika Doss/ Prime Video

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to meet people who’ve been really impacted by, you know, especially season one with the cancer trial and with heartbreak and with brother relationships,” Casalegno told Blair. “You know, so many people have come up to me just in vulnerability and just been like, ‘Hey, I really like struggle with this.’ So it’s really fun to speak on things that give life to people and to really show what that struggle was like for them.

“That’s been really, really cool,” he added, emphasizing how grateful he and Briney are for the fan support.

“So many people have been so supportive of us and we’re so blessed for it.”

Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 1. — Photo: Dana Hawley/ Prime Video

Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 1. — Photo: Peter Taylor/ Prime Video

“I agree,” Briney said, commending Casalegno’s “great answer.

“I think it’s just really meaningful,” Briney continued. “I remember saying a long time ago, ‘I hope one person watches this show and is affected by it and feels like it has touched them in some way’ and it feels like a lot more people than one have been affected by it. So I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

Christopher Briney (Conrad) in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 1. — Photo: Dana Hawley/ Prime Video

The first three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season 2 premiere July 14 on Prime Video, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the season finale on August 18.