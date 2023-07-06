“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is about to get interesting as emotions run high in season 2.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno teased that there is a conflict between the Fisher brothers.

When asked what can fans expect from the Fisher Brothers this season, Briney said: “Oh, nothing but antics. Trouble?”

“Definitely some of that stuff. I mean, I feel like there’s going to be a lot of growth for us, but also a lot of like, like head on conflict,” Casalegno added.

Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman also shared why it was so important to showcase so many different relationship dynamics in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season 2.

“I mean, I think it’s important for as these characters grow in their own journey, it’s important to see how their paths intersect… I think there’s this beautiful moments with Belly (Tung’s character Isabel) and Steven (Kaufman’s character) where it’s like, these are two people that are clearly on their own journeys of self-discovery. But every now and again they will cross… there’s just a little nudge. It’s a gentle reminder that they are all there for each other and they will continue to be there for each other in a way that not a lot of other people can be. You know,” Kaufman said.

Tung added: “And yeah, I think you see also all these characters. One thing that’s been so special about the show is that there’s so many different characters to relate to and anyone can sort of find someone to relate to. And a lot of them handle different situations and dealing with different emotions very differently. So, if you can’t relate to one one way that someone’s handling something, there’s someone else I think to relate to, which is really, really special.”

Season 2 will soon hit Prime Video.