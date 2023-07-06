“Joy Ride” star Ashley Park recently spoke about her beginnings and her big break with People.

When Ashley Park was growing up, she seldom encountered anybody who resembled her. Her parents, Andrew and Sara, who both emigrated to California from South Korea as youngsters, gave birth to her in Glendale, California, and reared her in Ann Arbour, Michigan.

READ MORE: ‘Joy Ride’ Co-Stars Ashley Park And Sherry Cola On Their K-Pop Names

“My only access to an Asian community was in our Korean American church there,” says Park, 32. “I would go there on Sundays. Me and my younger sister Audrey weren’t completely fluent in Korean, and I had a very different community there than I did at school and the rest of my life.”

Ashley Park. Pic credit: Lenne Chai for PEOPLE — Lenne Chai for PEOPLE

“Of course, I remember watching Lucy Liu in Charlie’s Angels…and Sandra Oh, too,” she says. “[But] to be honest, all of my role models were White actresses, whether it be Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Laura Linney or Emma Thompson, because I got to see them be people with humanity and flaws on the screen. And I had hoped that I could be part of that one day—with the acknowledgement and genuine okayness of knowing that I’d probably just be in the industry to support their stories.”

Ashley Park photographed at a private location in Malibu, CA on June 12, 2023. CREDITSPhotographer: Lenne ChaiCinematographer: Eric LongdenHair: Clayton Hawkins/Tangle Teezer & Living Proof/A-Frame AgencyMakeup: Fiona Stiles/A-Frame AgencyManicurist: Emi Kudo/Dior Vernis/A-Frame AgencyStylist: Erin Walsh/A-Frame AgencyProp Stylist: Zoe-Zoe Sheen

Park’s “Emily In Paris” gained outstanding love from the audience. The show’s creator, Darren Star, saw it twice before giving Mindy Chen, an aspiring singer, the part that would make Park famous as Emily’s BFF.

“[After “Emily in Paris”], people from all walks of life and backgrounds, all ages, all demographics come up and say, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re the best friend I always wanted’,” says Park. “For me, that felt important because … they’ll always associate a face like that with someone who can be a friend of theirs.”

There will eventually be a fourth season of “Emily in Paris,” which last year ended on quite a cliffhanger with both Emily and Mindy facing difficult love lives.