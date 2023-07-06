It appears Netflix’s “Glamorous” star, Miss Benny, is not too fond of how things folded out on set between her and one of her fellow “Fuller House” co-stars.

In a new TikTok, the actress, who played “the first gay character in the ‘Full House’ franchise, responded to a fan question wondering who was homophobic on set. In her video response, Benny claims “one of the Tanner sisters” — referring to Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner), who were two of the three Tanner girls that reprised their roles for the “Full House” reboot — not only tried to get her character axed, but also never spoke to her for the entire duration of her time on set.

Benny added that this Tanner sister “is like very publicly not for the girls if that makes sense.” Though the TikToker does not mention Bure’s name, she seemingly refers to the actress, who’s known to be unsupportive towards the queer community, especially after the controversy that unfolded after her “traditional marriage” comments last year.

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person was allegedly trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” Benny, 24, recalled. “I was also warned and prepared that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically.

“To this day, despite working on the show everyday for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters,” she added, seemingly referring to only having spoke with Sweetin, given Bure’s attitude towards the queer community.

Nonetheless, Benny still “had a really fun time shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me,” she laughed, noting that it “ultimately led to me being on ‘Glamorous'”.