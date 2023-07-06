Jen Shah is sharing a glimpse of her life in prison, nearly five months after she began her six-year sentence, which has since been reduced to five years.

In a new two-part interview with The Messenger, the “Real Housewife of Salt Lake City” star, 49, admitted she “took shortcuts and broke the law.

“I own and understand my actions created victims,” she told the outlet via e-mail. “I hurt people and I must reiterate that I blame no one but myself.”

Shah was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while filming season 2 of “RHOSLC” in March 2021.

Speaking of her life behind bars, the Bravolebrity shared that she’s “found multiple ways to mentor other prisoners,” including “tutoring GED and ESL [English as a second language] students, mentoring women on their release plans, teaching multiple workout classes (abs, Pilates and HIIT training) and tutoring on reading, writing and vocabulary.”

“[She’s] not just working, sleeping or exercising her time away,” Shah’s prison consultant, Justin Paperny, added.

While commenting on attending church and spending time with those who have “similar values” as her, Shah emphasized that the true meaning of her relationships with family and loved ones is “consistency — to find consistency in my prayers, and actions.

“Emotions run up and down in my environment,” she explained, “so I must strive for consistency in my actions and emotions.”

The TV personality approaches each day with a positive attitude.

“I am committed to doing the work necessary to make my victims whole and prove worthy of a second chance. I’ve learned to focus on what I can and cannot control,” she told The Messenger. “I can control my attitude and how I approach each day with a desire to improve.”

On earning a second chance, Shah shared that she’s “grateful.”

Despite the fact that “some people doubt [her] sincerity and commitment,” the reality star said she “can only control what I do daily and how I prepare for my life after federal prison.”

Shah’s five and a half year prison sentence will end on August 30, 2028, which also marks her release date.