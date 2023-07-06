Lewis Capaldi made more than one dig at fellow musicians who’ve also been interviewed on the popular YouTube series “Hot Ones” while recently appearing on the show himself.

As the Scottish singer-songwriter took on the wings of death, he called out DJ Khaled’s infamous 2015 appearance, in which the rapper tapped out of the hot sauce challenge after three wings, but was allowed to sit and finish the interview.

“You should’ve kicked DJ Khaled the f**k out of here,” Capaldi told host Sean Evans of the unfair move.

“And you should’ve said, ‘Listen, you,'” he added before Evans continued the sentence: “If you don’t finish your food…”

“F**k off!” Capaldi concluded.

Upon making it to the end, the Grammy-nominated artist, who was sweating profusely with tears streaming down his face, gave one last shout-out to the “Wild Thoughts” rapper.

Using both hands, Capaldi flipped off the camera and said: “DJ Khaled, if you’re out there, eat my s**t.”

The 26-year-old also took a shot at Ed Sheeran for not properly “cleaning the wing” during his 2022 appearance.

“F**k you Ed Sheeran,” he said to the “Shape of You” singer, pointing directly at the camera.

Furthermore, Capaldi took a dig at record labels while sharing what he’s learned as an artist when song expectations are exceeded, specifically referring to his 2019 song “Bruises”, which quickly found success, making him the fastest unsigned artist to hit 25 million Spotify streams.

“You just learn that you don’t know anything. You learn you don’t know anything and nobody has the answers,” he humbly told Evans. “You don’t know what a hit is – every time I think a song is a smash hit, it’s been a complete abject f**king failure.

“Labels know nothing, you know nothing. Nobody knows anything. No offence,” he added.

Capaldi also pointed fingers at “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega, but in a good way.

“Jenna Ortega. She can f**king handle a wing,” he said.

Then, after surviving Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce, he added: “F**king Jenna Ortega! She is good!”

Watch Capaldi take on spicy wings while discussing making fans cry, dating etiquette, why he isn’t worried about AI writing Lewis Capaldi songs, and more in the clip below.

Capaldi’s “Hot Ones” interview marks his first appearance since announcing last week that he’s “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future” to spend “more time getting my mental and physical health in order.”

He announced the news after struggling to perform at Glastonbury music festival due to vocal issues and tics from his Tourette Syndrome, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.