Dominic Fike opens up about his sobriety battle while filming “Euphoria”.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music — to promote his second studio album, Sunburn, out July 7— the actor and singer delved into his struggles with addiction and taking drugs while filming the popular drama series.

“I was a drug addict and coming onto a show, you know, mainly about drugs is very difficult,” Fike, 27, told Lowe, revealing that Sam Levinson, the director and writer, even got him a sober coach.

“Somebody to be there, you know, all the time,” Fike explained, noting that it “did not work because I was, you know [high].

“I was so f**ked up doing a lot of that show,” he elaborated. “It was really bad.”

Dominic Fike (Elliot) in “Euphoria” season 2. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Fike’s addiction reached a point where he “was reprimanded” for being high on set, he revealed.

“I almost got kicked off the show… They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.'”

Fike added that the producers and editors had no choice but to use the scenes he was high in for the show.

When Lowe pointed out that that’s “a bit of a double standard” — wanting Fike to be sober but getting a “great scene” out of him being high — Fike hesitated before replying: “Yeah, that’s entertainment, dude.

“You know, they give you a bunch of money and they’re just like, ‘Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim.”

For more on what inspired Fike’s new album — including the good and bad times — and his experience navigating the complexities of fame, watch the full interview below.