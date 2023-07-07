Darius Daulton Jackson has seemingly deleted all traces of Keke Palmer from his Instagram account after publicly shaming her online.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jackson deactivated his Instagram account Wednesday following the backlash he received for calling out his partner, and upon his return fans pointed out that photos of Palmer had been removed. Photos of their newborn son, Leodis, however, remained on his grid.

The drama began Wednesday evening after a viral video of Palmer in a see-through outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show over the Fourth of July holiday surfaced online.

Jackson seemingly shamed Palmer for wearing the sexy fit, in a tweet that featured a viral video of Palmer and the singer embracing while the R&B singer serenaded the “Nope” actress with his hit, “There Goes My Baby.”

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson tweeted alongside the clip.

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

After receiving backlash for his comment, Jackson doubled down in a separate tweet, in which he said Palmer’s outfit went against the “standards and morals” he believes in.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” the former personal trainer tweeted. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.”

“I rest my case,” he added.

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

While Palmer has not publicly addressed Jackson’s comments, she did subtly reference his tweets in an Instagram post of her own, sharing a closer look at her see-through look.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic,” Palmer captioned the post with saw the singer-actress don a black dress over a matching thong bodysuit for the occasion.

She continued, “I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd.”

Palmer received praise from Usher himself who commented, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾.”

ET has reached out to Palmer’s reps for comment.

Palmer and Jackson, both 29, welcomed Leodis back in February, their first child together.

Not long after becoming a mom, Palmer gushed over the newborn and shared how she knew Jackson would be an “amazing dad.”

“I guess I don’t know what I would’ve expected, but I think he’s just so attentive,” Palmer revealed. “I guess that’s what you want all fathers to be. But it’s even more than I expected it. I just really am grateful to have such an amazing partner to do this with.”

She continued, “I think that is obviously why we had the kid together. I saw way before that he had the dedication, the patience and the discipline to be an amazing dad, and that’s why I wanted to have my baby with him.”

MORE FROM ET:

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Aoki Lee Simmons Slams Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer’s Partner Darius Jackson Shades Her Concert Outfit Choice