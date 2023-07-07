Click to share this via email

Sofia Richie was pictured with a black eye following a recent wakeboarding incident.

The star has been sharing an array of stunning vacation pics this week, before she posted some pics of her injury.

Richie could be seen posing on the side of a boat in front of the water, with the bruise on her right eye clearly visible.

She captioned the images: “Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0”

Richie’s post came after she showed off her incredible figure in a bright bikini and green skirt, posing on an idyllic beach.

She also posed on a paddleboard in other snaps, as well as sharing photos of her delicious-looking food.

Richie’s latest vacation comes a few months after she tied the knot with Elliot Grainge in a lavish wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.