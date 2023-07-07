Click to share this via email

Ashley Benson is engaged!

The “Pretty Little Liars” star revealed the exciting news on her Instagram Story after Brandon Davis popped the question.

Benson gave fans a look at her stunning ring after Davis — whose Instagram account is private — proposed during a romantic dinner date, judging by the photos.

Davis wrote on his Instagram Story, “Love of my life,” as Benson re-posted it and added, “My best frienddddd. I love you.”

Benson then shared a post from executive producer Theresa Picciallo, showing Benson Facetiming them to reveal the news.

Picciallo gushed, “Our babies are getting married!!!!!! We love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!”

It’s not known exactly when Benson — who previously dated the likes of Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy — and Davis first started dating, but they’ve been romantically linked since February this year.

It’s thought they’ve been together longer than that.