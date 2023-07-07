This Caribbean party tour is not what it seems.

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for season 5 of “Too Hot to Handle”, the hit reality dating competition with a hands-off approach.

“A cast of ten hot singles think they are retreating to a lavish yacht in the Caribbean and competing on a new dating show, ‘Love Overboard’, hosted by a handsome and mysterious captain,” the official description reads.

“Little do they know that Too Hot to Handle is back for a fifth season and Lana is ready to put their romantic connections to the test. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake and all they have to do is avoid all physical intimacy.”

Each season of “Too Hot to Handle”, contestants used to meaningless flings and one night stands must live together in a house for four weeks while forbidden from kissing or any other sexual contact.

“Too Hot to Handle” season 5 premieres on July 14 with its first four episode, followed by new blocks of episodes on July 21 and July 28.