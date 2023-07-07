Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Marcus Jordan bombarded his girlfriend Larsa Pippen with birthday love on Thursday.

Pippen re-posted all of the snaps Jordan had shared to mark his other half turning 49, as well as a card that he’d left on some flowers he’d sent for the special occasion.

The card was from Jordan, 32, and Pippen’s four children.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan Speaks Out Against Son Marcus And Larsa Pippen’s Relationship

The note read, “Happy Birthday To The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin & Sophia.”

Credit: Instagram/Larsa Pippen

Pippen shares Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, whom she was married to for 24 years.

READ MORE: Larsa Pippen Larsa Reveals A Guy Once Offered Her $250K A Month If She Didn’t See Anyone Else

Pippen took to Instagram to share a sizzling lingerie snap to mark the occasion.

Pippen’s birthday came after she and Jordan gushed about their romance in a chat with ET Canada’s Laura Ward, with her revealing whether she’d be open to getting married again.

Pippen said, “I would. I like being married. I like the commitment. I like the family aspect. And I like building a life with someone. So definitely, I think I’d get married again. No pressure, though.”

Jordan laughed, insisting there was “no pressure to take.”

See more in the clip below.