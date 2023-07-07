Marcus Jordan bombarded his girlfriend Larsa Pippen with birthday love on Thursday.
Pippen re-posted all of the snaps Jordan had shared to mark his other half turning 49, as well as a card that he’d left on some flowers he’d sent for the special occasion.
The card was from Jordan, 32, and Pippen’s four children.
The note read, “Happy Birthday To The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin & Sophia.”
Pippen shares Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, whom she was married to for 24 years.
Pippen took to Instagram to share a sizzling lingerie snap to mark the occasion.
Pippen’s birthday came after she and Jordan gushed about their romance in a chat with ET Canada’s Laura Ward, with her revealing whether she’d be open to getting married again.
Pippen said, “I would. I like being married. I like the commitment. I like the family aspect. And I like building a life with someone. So definitely, I think I’d get married again. No pressure, though.”
Jordan laughed, insisting there was “no pressure to take.”
See more in the clip below.