Drake has left his fans wondering what’s up after a photo he shared on his Instagram Story.

On Friday, Drake posted a pic of himself posing with a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift.

Not coincidentally, the pic was posted on the same day that Swift was releasing her “Taylor’s Version” re-recorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now.

Drake referenced the release in the caption he added to the pic, writing, “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed In.”

While the woman in the photo is clearly not Swift, that didn’t prevent a whole bunch of Drake’s fans from becoming confused.

That’s Taylor swift. Stop confusing me — J Girl (@juliethardt) July 7, 2023

Wait I really thought that was Taylor — UNATHi (@theultmteUNATHi) July 7, 2023

For a second I thought it was her😭 — Liam – VAMPIRE⚡#2 electric touch Stan (@MsAmericslaya) July 7, 2023

