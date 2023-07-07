Ariana Madix is hitting the dance floor.

On Friday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star appeared on “Good Morning America” with Derek Hough to announce she is joining “Dancing with the Stars” for season 32.

READ MORE: Ariana Madix’s 38th Birthday Party Gets A Special Touch By New Beau Daniel Wai

“Say goodbye to the drama, and hello to the dance floor,” Hough said, before the pair showed off some quick dance moves.

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

The news comes months after Madix found herself at the centre of one of the biggest reality show scandals in recent memory, when it was revealed her boyfriend Tom Sandoval was having a months-long affair with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss.

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 First Look: Ariana Madix Is All Smiles With The Squad Amid Raquel Leviss’ Exit Reports

Madix is the first celebrity announced for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars”, and the full cast will be revealed on Sept. 13.

The most recent season of the show, which aired in fall 2022, saw TikTok star Charli D’Amelio win the competition with dance pro Mark Ballas.

“Dancing with the Stars” season 32 will premiere this fall.