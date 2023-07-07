Taylor Swift is giving her fans more.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter released her much-anticipated re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), featuring six new “vault” tracks.

In a new post on her Instagram account, Swift opened up about the six songs, written around the same time as the other songs on Speak Now, and originally leaving them off the album.

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story,” she wrote.

“I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now,” Swift continued. “Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!”

The six vault tracks are “Electric Touch (feat. Fall Out Boy)”, “When Emma Falls in Love”, “I Can See You”, “Castles Crumbling (feat. Hayley Williams)”, “Foolish One” and “Timeless”.

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation,” Swift added of the new “Taylor’s Version” record. “For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the third album Swift has re-recorded since beginning her project to take back ownership of her albums after the rights to her original masters of her first six albums were sold off in 2019.

Swift has previously released “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings of the albums Fearless and Red, as well new versions of the songs “Wildest Dreams” and “This Love” from 1989.