Eva Mendes is offering a sweet tribute to husband Ryan Gosling.

Mendes took to Instagram to share some photos of her and Gosling in scenes from their 2012 film “The Place Beyond the Pines”.

With Gosling winning rave reviews for his performance as plastic boyfriend Ken in “Barbie”, Mendes added a quote from “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig about Gosling’s performance in the film.

“It’s some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta,” reads the quote.

Mendes also wrote in the caption, “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida… To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement.”

Since becoming a couple, Gosling and Mendes have kept mostly tight-lipped about their relationship.

However, back in 2015, Gosling uncharacteristically opened up about their romance. “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” he told Hello!

Asked to single out the key thing he looks for in a woman, he quipped, “That she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”