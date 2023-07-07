Friday, July 7 marks the release date of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2010 album.

Among the album’s various tracks is “Dear John”, Swift’s scathing diss track aimed at ex John Mayer after what was reportedly a messy split.

Possibly anticipating a fresh flurry of online scorn from angry Swifties, Mayer took to social media to share a photo from his recent show with Dead & Company in Boulder, Colorado, with lights spelling out “Please Be Kind.”

John Mayer shares photo from his show at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. pic.twitter.com/ubnr1b8wQk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2023

During a recent stop on her Eras Tour, Swift performed “Dear John” for the first time in more than a decade, and reminded fans she was just 19 when she recorded the song.

“So I was hoping to ask you that, as we lead up to this album coming out, I would really love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities,” she said.

💜| Taylor urging fans tonight to be kind and gentle online when Speak Now comes out as she doesn't care what happened when she was 19 yo, she only cares about the music she wrote and the fact that she gets to own it now pic.twitter.com/KZrKNp0vfw — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) led to a tsunami of Mayer-related memes.

John Mayer waking up this morning and realizing what today is pic.twitter.com/ocLKscYddr — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 6, 2023

john mayer waking up tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xbx3iLa3v8 — Braddington (@bradwhipple) July 7, 2023