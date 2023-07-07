Friday, July 7 marks the release date of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2010 album.

Among the album’s various tracks is “Dear John”, Swift’s scathing diss track aimed at ex John Mayer after what was reportedly a messy split.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Asks Fans For ‘Kindness’ After Surprise Performance Of ‘Dear John’ Ahead Of ‘Taylor’s Version’ Re-Release

Possibly anticipating a fresh flurry of online scorn from angry Swifties, Mayer took to social media to share a photo from his recent show with Dead & Company in Boulder, Colorado, with lights spelling out “Please Be Kind.”

During a recent stop on her Eras Tour, Swift performed “Dear John” for the first time in more than a decade, and reminded fans she was just 19 when she recorded the song.

“So I was hoping to ask you that, as we lead up to this album coming out, I would really love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities,” she said.

Meanwhile, the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) led to a tsunami of Mayer-related memes.