Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (it’ll be running from July 11-12 for all of us Canadians), but if you head to the site today, you’ll already find stellar beauty deals kicking around. From hair tools to beauty products to manicure must-haves, there are some seriously sweet deals leading up to the big event.

And, since clicking through pages of deals to find the best of the best can be a bit of a laborious task, we’ve done the digging for you. Read on to uncover the best early beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day in Canada.

p.s. Some of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, so don’t forget to log into your account before you shop (or click here to get a free 30-day trial membership).

Modelones gel nail polish kit

50% off a Modelones gel nail polish kit that comes with tools, nail art supplies, six polishes, base and top coats, and a UV light. Now you won’t have to spend your time and money at a salon to get a killer mani.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.99 (originally $89.99).

Maybelline Tattoo Brow

25% off Maybelline Tattoo Brow that’ll help you perfect your arches and fill in any sparse spots. Just pop on the formula, let it sit for twenty minutes, peel it off and ta-da! You’ll have defined brows that won’t smudge for up to three days.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.96 (originally $15.99). On sale in three shades.

Grace & Stella gold eye masks

46% off Grace & Stella Gold Eye Masks that’ll help soothe and de-puff your under-eye area. They’re packed with hyaluronic acid and plant-based collagen, so they’ll do wonders for your skin, too.

Get a pack of 24 pairs from Amazon Canada for $19.95 (originally $37).

MySmile teeth whitening kit

30% off a MySmile teeth whitening kit that’ll get rid of stains without irritating your sweet, sensitive chompers. It comes with three treatments and reviewers say they saw a serious difference after one go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $35.16 (originally $49.95).

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream

20% off COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream, a Korean skincare essential, that harnesses the powers of snail secretions and hyaluronic acid to plump, hydrate, and repair skin. It’s super lightweight and reviewers love that it doesn’t leave them feeling sticky or greasy.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99 (originally $29.93).

CHI Air Spin N Curl

26% off a CHI Air Spin N Curl that reviewers say is a cinch to use (time to kiss your finicky wand buh-bye). And, since it has preset temperatures for different hair types, you won’t need to do any unnecessary damage to your tresses.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $88.11 (originally $119.62).

FOREO BEAR mini microcurrent device

23% off a FOREO BEAR mini microcurrent device that’ll help tone your facial muscles and sculpt your cheekbones and jawline. It’ll work magic on fine lines and wrinkles and increase circulation, helping your skincare products sink in.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $230.30 (originally $297.84).

ZOMCHI eyebrow razors

23% off ZOMCHI eyebrow razors if tweezing just ain’t for you. You can also use them to get rid of peach fuzz on your face, on your underarms, and around your bikini line for a super close shave.

Get a razor with six replacement blades from Amazon Canada for $16.99 (originally $21.99). On sale in two colours.

CoverGirl Priming Glow Mist

17% off CoverGirl Priming Glow Mist that’s formulated with vitamin C and rosewater to give your skin some love. You can use it as a prep step or over makeup when you need a little refresh.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.99 (originally $10.79).

BAIMEI rose quartz roller and gua sha stone

35% off a BAIMEI rose quartz roller and gua sha stone that you can use to give your face a lil’ massage (it’ll help reduce puffiness and give your muscles some relief). Pro tip: keep them in the fridge to enhance they’re powers — it’ll also make the process more refreshing on sweltering summer days.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.56 (originally $26.95). Clip the coupon for an additional $3 off.