John Boyega and Teyonah Parris c0-star with Jamie Foxx in the Netflix conspiracy comedy “They Cloned Tyrone”, and during a recent interview with ET Canada’s Britnee Blair they share an update on Foxx’s condition.

Back in April, Foxx was hospitalized for what was described, at the time, as a “medical complication.” Reports since then have been murky, with friends and co-stars indicating that Foxx is recovering from his still-unexplained ailment.

According to Boyega, while filming “They Cloned Tyrone”, Foxx entertained the cast and crew with comedy.

“We got three stand up shows that you would normally pay $29.99 for. He gave us that for free, he played the piano, you know, sang some songs, all of that. I don’t need to ever go to one of these shows again,” he joked.

Asked if they’d spoke to Foxx recently, Boyega replied, “Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”

“Giving people space to heal how they need to do,” Parris added.

“They Cloned Tyrone” debuts Friday, July 21.