Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Taylor Swift is sharing her Independence Day fun.

On Friday, amid the release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the 33-year-old singer shared some photos from her Fourth of July festivities over the weekend.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Says She Had To Be ‘Ruthless’ When She Originally Left Six ‘Vault’ Tracks Off ‘Speak Now’ Album

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎,” she wrote, alongside pictures with her friends.

Featured in the photos are Selena Gomez, Danielle, Este and Alana Haim, stylist Ashley Avignone and model Sydney Ness.

The second slide in the post featured Polaroid snaps of the friends having fun indoors, including Swift and Gomes hugging and sharing a popsicle.

READ MORE: John Mayer Asks Everyone To ‘Please Be Kind’ As Taylor Swift Releases Re-Recorded ‘Speak Now’

Fans on Twitter were loving the photos of the two pop stars together.

selena gomez and taylor swift polaroids >>> pic.twitter.com/rBa8yvd7gf — ًlinda (@selsbossanova) July 7, 2023

taylor swift and selena gomez being besties. that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/V37y6s9OTe — emrah 💍 (@skinnysel) July 7, 2023

taylor swift and selena gomez being besties. that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/V37y6s9OTe — emrah 💍 (@skinnysel) July 7, 2023

SELENA GOMEZ AND TAYLOR SWIFT I LOVE YOU SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/I6tZeGpB6k — nicole ✭ sntv & guts ! (@clinemezs) July 7, 2023

On Friday night, Swift will be performing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on her Eras Tour.