Are Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White an item?

Earlier this week, the star of “The Bear” was spotted getting groceries in Los Angeles, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring.

In May, the actor’s wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage.

Weeks later, rumours began circulating that White has been seeing Gomez, thanks to a blind item submitted to Duexmoi.

According to the tip, which only alluded to the two stars, but did not reference them by name, the pair met during a Vanity Fair cover shoot and have “been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas.”

jeremy allen white & selena gomez 👁️ pic.twitter.com/g3h5ssBLea — villanelle 🪐 (@satelitechino) June 30, 2023

Gomez had recently returned from filming a project in Paris, while White’s show “The Bear” just debuted its second season, leading gossip hounds to suspect the blind item was referring to them.

The rumours about the two stars dating have not been confirmed, and they have not been photographed publicly together.

On Thursday, Gomez appeared to throw some cold water on the rumours with a lip sync video on TikTok in which she says, “You ever heard a rumour about yourself and actually wanted to hear more? Like, ‘Damn, what did I do next?'”

Gomez last addressed her romantic life back in June, when she joked in a TikTok video about being single.

White and Timlin first met while working together on the movie “Afterschool” in 2008. They began hinting at their relationship in 2013.

In 2018, they confirmed their first pregnancy, and tied the knot in October 2019. They share two children.

Back in January, when White won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his work on “The Bear”, he addressed Timlin directly.

“I love you deep in my bones,” he said. “Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

On Twitter, fans have been abuzz about the rumoured relationship between Gomez and White.

jeremy allen white and selena gomez??? pic.twitter.com/Dl6taBBHtF — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) July 6, 2023

My friends partner knows Jeremy Allen White from like childhood and I really wanted to ask if the Selena Gomez rumors are true but also didn't need to seem insane right off the bat… — ✨🥚✨ (@toothyhellbeast) July 7, 2023

Jeremy Allen White on the next episode of Selena + Chef https://t.co/psIn1a0ga8 pic.twitter.com/flS1Nj4HTH — Heidi Marie (@Heidi_Hussmann) July 6, 2023

Others, though, weren’t buying it.

Selena Gomez to the Jeremy Allen White rumor.. pic.twitter.com/dI9Ll53ylb — lala (@nimzay1348) July 6, 2023