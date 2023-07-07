Jessica Simpson recently spoke with Bustle and addressed claims that her svelte physique is the result of Ozempic.

“Oh Lord. I mean, it is not,” she said, adding “it’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

While she tries not to let the haters get to her, she admits that it’s not always easy.

“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt,” she confessed.

In fact, she now looks back at her fluctuating weight over the years to be a positive, at least from a business perspective “I am fortunate to have been every size,” she says. “For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”