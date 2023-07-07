Jane Adams is calling out the critics of “The Idol” for refusing to listen to its stars.

The HBO star responded to the criticism surrounding the controversial show in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, citing the lack of conversation with the actual people involved.

“What is amazing to me is no one’s listening—I’ve not seen that before in all my days, such a dogged ‘We refuse to change the narrative,’” Adams said. “I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go f–k yourself.’ All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience and you’re not listening. You’re not listening!”

The show starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp has been the center of many rumours and criticism regarding its treatment of female characters as well as its actresses. Prior to its run, a report from The Rolling Stone claimed in March that the set was exploitative. The show’s female stars have denied the reports, with Depp calling “Euphoria” director Sam Levinson the best director she’s worked with.

Adams plays Nikki Katz, a record-label executive who works with Depp’s character. The depiction of nudity and sex scenes has been called “torture porn” by some outlets, according to Variety.

“I love the show,” Adams praised. “These days, to certain people, you almost have to apologize when you dislike something or you love something. I don’t really care anymore. That is one good thing about being a gray-haired lady — it’s almost like you get a license to not care.”

She added, “Free speech is the license to offend, period, full stop. The funniest stuff, to me, is going to offend a group of people no matter what you do.”

All five episodes of “The Idol” are now available to stream on Max.