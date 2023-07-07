Kate Middleton knows how to watch tennis.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old royal attended her first Wimbledon match as the Princess of Wales, and even provided a viral moment.

The official Wimbledon account shared a clip on TikTok of Middleton sitting in the crowd at at match, appearing totally in the zone, turning her head left and right to follow the action along with the rest of the spectators.

Middleton attended the match wearing a mint green and white suit, looking perfectly suited to the event, even as rain started coming down.

The royal has served as a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, home to the iconic Wimbledon tournament, since 2016.

In her position, which was handed down to her from the late Queen Elizabeth, Middleton will have the honour of handing trophies out to the winners.

Middleton is also an tennis player herself and been attending the tournament regularly with Prince William since 2011.

Last month, Middleton and tennis star Roger Federer got together to play some tennise and spotlight the important role of ball boys and girls in a video for Wimbledon.

“To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon…yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” she said.