While promoting his new Netflix comedy “The Out-Laws”, Pierce Brosnan shared some hilarious details about the last time he was injured.

“I stubbed my toe running to let the floor man in, and I just had a towel around me,” he revealed in an interview with People.

According to Brosnan, his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, had left him instructions.

READ MORE: Pierce Brosnan Steps Out With Sons Dylan And Paris For ‘The Out-Laws’ Premiere

“Keely had said, ‘Make sure you hear the bell; you’ve got to let them in.’ And I’d heard it and kind of ignored it, but then heard it [again] and thought, ‘Oh, s**t.,'”he recalled

“So I ran out and caught my big right toe,” he added. “It was fairly miserable, and then the nail fell off. But I kept the towel on.”

“The Out-Laws” is currently streaming.