Stephanie Hsu as Kat, Sherry Cola as Lolo, Ashley Park as Audrey, and Sabrina Wu as Deadeye in Joy Ride. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel

“Joy Ride” opened to strong numbers at the box office from Thursday previews alone.

The R-rated comedy cleaned up with $1.1 million, with predictions for the film’s opening weekend in the $7 million to $9 million range, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

READ MORE: ‘Joy Ride’ Director Adele Lim Has The Perfect Response To Critic Who Said The Movie ‘Targets White People’

It had tough competition with the third installment in the “Insidious” franchise, “The Red Door”, making $5 million in previews, and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, which earned around $5.2 million on Thursday.

The raunchy comedy from the producers of “Neighbors” and the co-screenwriter of “Crazy Rich Asians”, stars Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu as four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

READ MORE: ‘Joy Ride’ Director Adele Lim Talks Working With Seth Rogen, Reveals Film’s Original Title

Director Adele Lim revealed recently that some scenes were considered “too crazy” for the theatrical release.

“Joy Ride” opens in theatres today.