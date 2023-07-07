The winners of the 2023 Prism Prize were announced on Thursday, July 6, with Canadian hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids won for their “Damn Right” video.

Inspired by the musical history of The Beatles, the video was directed by Sterling Larose, who’s also directed music videos for such acts as Said the Whale, Luca Fogale and Mother Mother.

Meanwhile, fans voted Dan Mangan this year’s winner of the Audience Award, for his “Fire Escape” video.

“The deeply engaging music videos that were created by the 2023 Prism Prize top 10 artists and directors prove that the artform continues to reach new heights, and we are thrilled to have celebrated their incredible work tonight at the 2023 Prism Prize,” said Louis Calabro, vice president of programming and awards at the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and founder of the Prism Prize, as reported by CBC News. “The grand prize-winning video for ‘Damn Right’ is the perfect example of this, offering viewers a three-and-a-half-minute journey paying homage to the iconic legacy of The Beatles in a visually stunning and colourful way.”

Other awards were presented to: