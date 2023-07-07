Click to share this via email

Hailee Steinfeld is having a sunny time with her new beau.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the “Dickinson” star was spotted have a steamy time in Los Cabos, Mexico with boyfriend Josh Allen.

The actress and the NFL quarterback were seen in photos taking a dip in a pool and getting some tanning time in, while packing on the PDA.

Steinfeld wore a red bikini and straw bucket hat, while Allen looked cool in reflective shades.

On Twitter, fans were quick to offer commentary.

Find someone that looks at you like Josh Allen looks at Hailee Steinfeld pic.twitter.com/KiQUy0bNCQ — Tim (@knothead65) July 7, 2023

me after waking up to the josh allen and hailee steinfeld photos this morning pic.twitter.com/kNWdatfKlt — clueifiedfrfr ☀️💋 (@clueified) July 7, 2023

Oh so this is the type of shape Josh Allen's in… Hailee i'm still available you know, just holla me 😏 pic.twitter.com/CXijZyXasy — Daniel ♡ (@TheHaileeWay) July 7, 2023

If everyone could stop tagging me in the pictures of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld in the hot tub together that’d be great. I’ve seen them. My heart hurts. Let me suffer minimally. 😫 — Brandi (@haremherd) July 7, 2023

Steinfeld and Allen were first seen together while out in New York in May, amid rumours that the football player had split from his girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Allen and Williams had dated for about eight years.