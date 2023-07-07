A police investigation into Britney Spears’ claim that she was struck in the face by a member of rookie San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama has determined it never happened.

On Wednesday night, Spears was dining at ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas when she spotted the seven-foot-three basketball phenom and approached him in order to take a selfie with him.

According to the initial report from TMZ, Spears tapped him on the shoulder, only to reportedly be struck by member of the Spurs’ security team, with Spears reportedly falling to the ground while her glasses were knocked off her face.

However, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told The Associated Press its investigation into the matter had concluded, determining that Spears actually struck herself.

According to police, Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face” when someone pushed her hand off Wembanyama as she reached out to grab at him.

As a result, no charges will be filed.

Following the altercation, Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. In her report, Spears alleged that when she spotted Wembanyama she “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.”

Then, she claimed, “His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

However, police told AP that surveillance footage of the event displayed a very different version of events, and “showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player [redacted] pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”

TMZ shared footage that supports the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s conclusions, as well as demonstrating that Spears did not fall, as she claimed.

In that footage, Spears can be heard calling out to Wembanyama, oddly enough, in a fake British accent. “Sir! Sir!” she can be heard shouting.

After she accidentally smacks herself in the face, she yells angrily — still in that British accent — “That’s America for you. F*** you all!”